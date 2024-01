Bollywood actor Salman Khan's controversial show Bigg Boss 17 has currently been declared the winner of the torture task and ...

Bollywood actor Salman Khan's controversial show Bigg Boss 17 has currently been declared the winner of the torture task and Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Isha Malviya, and Aisha Khan were disqualified due to unfair game. Currently, these four members are nominated for eviction. In such a situation, a fight has been seen between Ankita Lokhande and Munawar Faruqui in the recent promo. There was a rift between the two for some time now. As the show is moving towards its end, fights and competition are being seen among the contestants. In such a situation, it will be interesting to see who will be evicted this week. For more information, please watch the video.