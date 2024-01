These days, Family Week is going on in Salman Khan's controversial show Bigg Boss 17 and the contestants are desperate ...

These days, Family Week is going on in Salman Khan's controversial show Bigg Boss 17 and the contestants are desperate to meet their family members. In the recent promo, it can be seen that many contestants including Ankita Lokhande, and Munawar Faruqui have become emotional after seeing their families. While in the video, Ankita Lokhande's mother and Vicky Jain's mother are seen explaining to him, Munawar Faruqui's sister is also seen discussing with him about Ayesha Khan. In such a situation, it will be very interesting to see in the upcoming episodes how the contestants will improve themselves after the advice of their family members. For more information please watch the video.