Every day some new drama is seen in Salman Khan's show Bigg Boss. While till a few days ago, the constant fight between Ankita and Vicky in the house was in the headlines and a special bond between Munavar and Mannara was being seen, in the recent promo, the fight between Mannara and Munavar was being seen. Munawar Faruqui is also seen damaging the property of the house. In the promo, Munavar is seen getting angry at Mannara. Well, this is not the first time that something like this has been seen between Munawar and Mannara. Even before this, there have been many such situations in the house when both of them were seen fighting. Let us tell you that this is a common thing in Bigg Boss house. For more information please watch the video.