Every day some new controversy is seen in Salman Khan's show Bigg Boss. Recently a new promo of the show has been released in which Munawar Faruqui is seen exposing contestant Ankita Lokhande in front of the entire family. Actually, Ankita and Vicky were getting some special facilities at home, one of which was their medical checkup. However, he was not allowed to do anything related to games or home. However, Ankita has asked some questions which have been narrated to Munawar Faruqui and due to all this, now Munawar is seen demanding from Bigg Boss to stop those facilities. Let us tell you that Munawar Faruqui has recently become the captain of the house by winning the captaincy task. Well, there are some contestants in Bigg Boss house who remain in the headlines continuously. For more information please watch the video.