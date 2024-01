Every day there is some new controversy in Salman Khan's popular show Bigg Boss. Recently many contestants have been evicted ...

Every day there is some new controversy in Salman Khan's popular show Bigg Boss. Recently many contestants have been evicted from the house, which includes the names of Rinku Singh and Neil Bhatt. Recently a new promo of the show has come in which the nomination task is being played. Contestants are nominating each other one by one and amidst all this, there seems to be a ruckus over Munawar Faruqui nominating Arun. Munawar Faruqui does not like Arun's interference in everyone's issues. Well, not only this, Arun is also seen giving Munawar a befitting reply a lot. Well, this is not the first time that the situation at home seems bad. Every time during the task some new issue is seen. For more information please watch the video.