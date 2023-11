Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 17 has started with a bang.The audience is slowly getting to see a completely ...

Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 17 has started with a bang.The audience is slowly getting to see a completely different style of contestant in the show.In the Weekend War episode, Salman was seen giving class to the contestants. It is often seen in Bigg Boss that housemates fight among themselves over food. Now something similar is going to happen tonight in Season 17.In the promo video shared by the makers, Munawar Faruqui is seen accusing Arun Mashettey of paratha theft.Munawar goes to the contestants of Dum house and tells them that parathas were stolen last night. After which there is a fight between Munawar and Arun and both of them start using abusive language at each other. For more information, please watch the video.