Salman Khan's controversial show Bigg Boss is in the news these days. 4 contestants of the show have entered the finale week. Munawar Faruqui, Abhishek Kumar, Manara Chopra, and Arun have been saved from this week's nomination. Recently a promo of the show has come in which Munawar Faruqui is seen roasting Ankita Lokhande's husband. Munawar Faruqui had said many things related to Ankita and Vicky. Let us tell you that currently four members of the show, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Isha Malviya, Ayesha Khan are nominated for elimination and any of them can soon be evicted from the house. Let us tell you that for some time now there has been a fight between Vicky Jain and Munawar Faruqui. For more information please watch the video.