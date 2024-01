Recently, Weekend Ka Vaar happened in Salman Khan's show Bigg Boss 17 where Isha Malviya and Samarth got reprimanded by ...

Recently, Weekend Ka Vaar happened in Salman Khan's show Bigg Boss 17 where Isha Malviya and Samarth got reprimanded by Salman Khan. Contestant Abhishek has also been brought back to the show. The new promo of the show has arrived and in the video, it is seen that soon the housemates are going to meet their families. In such a situation, his sister is going to go to the house to meet contestant Munawar. A video of Munawar's sister has surfaced in which she is seen saying how excited she is to meet Munawar. In such a situation, it will be very interesting to see what she will ask to Munawar when she goes inside the house. The show continues to be in the headlines. For more information please watch the video.