Salman Khan's popular show Bigg Boss 17 is in the headlines these days. The show often remains in the headlines not only for its unique concept but also for its contestants. Recently a new promo of the show has been released in which Bigg Boss is seen telling the contestants about the special Diwali bash. In the promo, you will also get to see that the paps have come inside the house to meet the contestants. Let us tell you that in the promo, Bigg Boss is seen talking about Diwali Bash being exclusive. This means only those who have tickets will be able to participate. For more information about the special party hosted by Bigg Boss, please watch the video.