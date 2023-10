Fans of Bigg Boss think that Salman Khan is the best host of the reality show. But starting now, Weekend Ka Vaar will be hosted every Sunday by Salman Khan's brothers, Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan.

Recently, a promo featuring Arbaaz and Sohail sitting inside the Bigg Boss house was released by Colors TV. Salman, however, interrupted them as Arbaaz was about to declare that they would "host" the show, stating that their purpose would be to "roast."

The teaser went on to say that Salman will now host Bigg Boss 17 on Colors TV on Fridays at 10 pm and on Saturdays at 9 pm. But Arbaaz and Sohail will take over on Sundays at 9 pm.

The show premiered on October 15 and has become the talk of the town ever since. In less than two weeks, Bigg Boss 17 has seen it all—from arguments to violent fights and romance. Celebrities who are a part of the show this time are: Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma, Mannara Chopra, Munawar Faruqui, Soniya Bansal, Arun Mashettey, Sana Raees Khan, Navid Sole, Khanzaadi, Anurag Dobhal, Jigna Vora, Sunny Arya, Rinku Dhawan, Abhishek Kumar, and Isha Malviya.