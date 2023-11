The special party that took place in the Bigg Boss house for Orry, aka Orhan Awatramani was an absolute blast. ...

The special party that took place in the Bigg Boss house for Orry, aka Orhan Awatramani was an absolute blast. The housemates went all out to celebrate Orry's entry into Bigg Boss 17. The party was filled with music, dancing, and lots of fun. The house was beautifully decorated with colorful lights and vibrant decorations. Everyone was dressed to the nines, looking their absolute best. Orry was the center of attention, and the housemates couldn't contain their excitement to have him join the show. They showered him with love and made him feel like a true superstar. The atmosphere was electric, with laughter and cheers filling the air. It was a night to remember, and Orry's presence added an extra spark to the Bigg Boss house. We can't wait to see what exciting moments Orry brings to the show. Bigg Boss 17 just got a whole lot more interesting, watch the video to know more.