Bigg Boss 17 Promo: Pooja Bhatt extends her support for Mannara Chopra ahead of finale [Watch]

It's always exciting to see the support and camaraderie among the contestants on Bigg Boss 17. Pooja Bhatt, a renowned actress and filmmaker, has extended her support to Mannara Chopra ahead of the finale. It's wonderful to witness such encouragement and solidarity among the participants. Pooja Bhatt's endorsement could be a significant boost for Mannara as she heads towards the finale. The anticipation must be building up for all the viewers, wondering who will emerge as the ultimate winner of this season. With Pooja Bhatt's support, Mannara Chopra surely has a strong backing. Fans can't wait to see how the finale unfolds and which contestant will take home the coveted title.