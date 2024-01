Salman Khan's controversial show Bigg Boss 17 is about to end. Currently, there are only 5 contestants in the show. ...

Salman Khan's controversial show Bigg Boss 17 is about to end. Currently, there are only 5 contestants in the show. Ankita Lokhande, Abhishek Kumar, Munawar Faruqui, Arun and Mannara Chopra. Recently Isha Malviya and Vicky Jain have been evicted from the house. Only a few days are left for the show to find its winner and in such a situation, something new is being seen in the house every day. In the recent promo, it can be seen that Rohit Shetty is seen giving classes to the family members. He has asked very sharp questions to Ankita Lokhande. Not only this, he has also talked about the friendship between Mannara Chopra and Vicky Jain. Let us tell you that actress Ankita Lokhande is often seen fighting with her husband Vicky Jain on the show. Both have made a lot of headlines. At present Ankita is one of the top 5 contestants. For more information please watch the video.