Rohit Shetty gives a reality-check to Mannara Chopra ahead of the finale, watch the video to know more.

As the finale approaches, the excitement reaches its peak. Who will emerge as the ultimate victor, capturing not just the title but also the hearts of millions of fans? Bigg Boss 17 started with a bang, bringing together an eclectic mix of celebrities under one roof. From intense fights to heartwarming friendships, the show has kept us on the edge of our seats throughout the season. Contestants faced numerous challenges, both physical and emotional, pushing their limits and testing their resilience. The house was a hotbed of drama, with explosive arguments and unexpected twists keeping the viewers hooked. The tasks were no less than adrenaline-pumping adventures, making us hold our breath as the contestants battled it out for supremacy. But it wasn't all about conflicts and controversies. The show also witnessed beautiful bonds blossoming in the unlikeliest of places. From heart-to-heart conversations to shared laughter, we saw friendships that touched our hearts and reminded us of the true essence of camaraderie. Throughout the season, the dynamics of the house constantly shifted, with alliances forming, breaking, and being rekindled. The contestants had to navigate the treacherous waters of strategic gameplay, making alliances, and plotting strategies to stay in the game.