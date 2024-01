Salman Khan's special friend Tabu is going to enter the show Bigg Boss 17. Bollywood actress Tabu will be seen ...

Salman Khan's special friend Tabu is going to enter the show Bigg Boss 17. Bollywood actress Tabu will be seen as a guest in the show and will entertain people along with Salman Khan and the contestants. Recently, the promo of the show has been released in which Bhaijaan is seen calling Tabu on the stage in a very special way. A special bond can be seen between the two in the video. Both of them are not only seen dancing together on the stage but are also seen answering many questions. The bond between the two is visible. Let us tell you that Bigg Boss remains in the headlines every day for some reason or the other. These days some contestants are making headlines in the show. For more information please watch the video.