Bigg Boss 17 is all set for yet another fiery Weekend Ka Vaar. Every weekend, the host of the show Salman Khan calls out contestants of the show who are going over board and also praises the ones who are doing well in the show. This week, as per the new promo, the two masterminds of the house Munawar Faruqui and Vicky Jain will face the wrath of the host.In the new promo of Bigg Boss 17, Salman Khan called out Munawar Faruqui and Vicky Jain and revealed that they don't have any real relations in the house. He mentioned how all the contestants are their puppets. Salman asked Munawar if he felt this was interesting. Furthermore, Salman called Vicky coward and told him that he wanted to play safe. While Vicky tried to defend himself, Salman asked him to not interrupt him.Watch the video to know more .