Bigg Boss 17 Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan are getting intense all thanks to the drama unfolding inside the house. This week was a heavy one as wildcard contestant Samarth Jurel marked his entry and left everyone shaken. He is Isha Malviya's current boyfriend while her ex-boyfriend Abhishek Kumar is also inside the house. There was a major showdown between Samarth and Abhishek. On the other hand, Isha simply refused to accept her relationship with Samarth. Now, the latest promo has been released and Salman Khan is seen schooling Isha Malviya over the same.In the new promo of Bigg Boss 17, Salman Khan schools Isha and says that she is having fun as she is receiving attention, however, the industry is quite small and all of this can have an adverse effect on her. She has literally exposed her entire life on national Television. He said that there was no need for her to lie about her relationship with Samarth and that he would never be able to trust her in the future.