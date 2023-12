In the latest Bigg Boss 17 promo, Salman Khan had quite a fiery moment. He took a strong stance against ...

In the latest Bigg Boss 17 promo, Salman Khan had quite a fiery moment. He took a strong stance against Ayesha Khan, questioning her intentions and actions on national television. With a stern expression, Salman confronted Ayesha and asked, "National television par apology lene aye ho?" His words were filled with disappointment and disapproval, clearly expressing his dissatisfaction with Ayesha's behavior. Salman's remark highlighted the seriousness of the situation and the impact that actions on a platform like Bigg Boss can have. It served as a reminder that one should be responsible for their words and actions, especially when they have a wide audience. The promo left viewers intrigued and eager to see how the situation unfolds in the actual episode. As always, Salman's presence and his ability to address matters with authority and candor added to the anticipation surrounding the upcoming episodes of Bigg Boss 17.