Something or the other is happening every day in Salman Khan's show Bigg Boss 17. There are some contestants of Bigg Boss 17 who are constantly in the headlines. One of them is Isha Malviya. The actress has made a lot of headlines due to her personal life in the show. A lot of questions have been raised on the actress's relationship with Abhishek and Samuel. In the recent promo, Bhaijaan is seen explaining to Isha and asking her about her game plan. Salman has also given a reality check to Isha. For more information please watch the video.