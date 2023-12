Salman Khan, as always, brought his A-game and delivered a reality check that left Mannara Chopra and Munawar Faruqui speechless.In ...

Salman Khan, as always, brought his A-game and delivered a reality check that left Mannara Chopra and Munawar Faruqui speechless.In the promo, Salman Khan, the host of the show, had a candid conversation with Mannara Chopra and Munawar Faruqui. He addressed some of the issues and controversies that have been surrounding them. With his straightforward and no-nonsense approach, Salman Khan didn't hold back in pointing out certain things that left both Mannara and Munawar stunned. The intensity of the promo was palpable as Salman Khan's words hit hard. His ability to bring out the truth and confront the contestants on their actions is what makes Bigg Boss such a popular reality show. It's always exciting to see how the contestants react when faced with a reality check from Salman Khan himself. Watch the video to know more.