In the latest promo of Bigg Boss 17, the talented contestant Samarth Jurel showcased his incredible mimicry skills by impersonating the legendary Dharmendra Ji. The promo left everyone in splits as Samarth flawlessly captured the iconic mannerisms and dialogue delivery of the veteran actor. With his spot-on mimicry, Samarth managed to bring the house down with laughter. The contestants couldn't contain their amusement as they watched him perfectly embody Dharmendra Ji's unique style and charm. His hilarious mimicry not only brought joy to the contestants but also entertained the viewers. The video quickly became viral on social media, with fans praising Samarth's talent and comedic timing. As the anticipation for Bigg Boss 17 continues to build, Samarth Jurel's Dharmendra Ji mimicry has undoubtedly added an extra element of excitement. Fans are eagerly looking forward to seeing more of Samarth's entertaining performances and witnessing the laughter he brings to the show.