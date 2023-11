Bigg Boss is a popular reality TV show in India that has captured the hearts of millions of viewers. Hosted ...

Bigg Boss is a popular reality TV show in India that has captured the hearts of millions of viewers. Hosted by Salman Khan, it brings together a diverse group of contestants from various backgrounds and puts them under one roof for several weeks. The show follows a unique format where the contestants live together in a specially designed house, isolated from the outside world.

Sohail and Arbaaz Khan, who are well-known Bollywood actors and brothers of Salman Khan, recently made a guest appearance on Bigg Boss. During their time on the show, they showcased their incredible talent for mimicry by imitating the contestants. Their hilarious imitation had everyone in splits, bringing much-needed laughter and entertainment to the house. Watch the video to know more.