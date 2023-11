The Khan Brothers, Sohail Khan and Arbaaz Khan, are set to take Bigg Boss 17 by storm. In the latest ...

The Khan Brothers, Sohail Khan and Arbaaz Khan, are set to take Bigg Boss 17 by storm. In the latest promo, we see them bringing their infectious energy and charm to the show. The contestants are in for a treat as they witness the fun-filled moments and bonding sessions with the Khan brothers. With their witty banter and playful antics, Sohail and Arbaaz create a lively atmosphere in the Bigg Boss house. From engaging in hilarious pranks to sharing heartwarming conversations, they effortlessly connect with the contestants, making the show even more entertaining. The promo teases us with glimpses of laughter, camaraderie, and genuine connections between the Khan brothers and the housemates. It's clear that their presence will add a whole new dimension to the dynamics within the house. There is a new development on Bigg Boss 17. The Weekend Ka Vaar episodes will now be hosted by Salman Khan on Friday and Saturday and his brothers and actors Sohail Khan and Arbaaz Khan will roast the contestants on Sunday. Watch the video to know more.