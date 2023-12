In the exciting Bigg Boss 17 promo, Sohail Khan takes the stage and delivers a rib-tickling roast of his brother ...

In the exciting Bigg Boss 17 promo, Sohail Khan takes the stage and delivers a rib-tickling roast of his brother Arbaaz Khan, leaving the contestants in splits of laughter. It's a moment that is sure to have everyone rolling on the floor with laughter. With his quick wit and clever jokes, Sohail Khan showcased his comedic prowess as he playfully poked fun at Arbaaz Khan. The contestants couldn't contain their laughter as Sohail brilliantly delivered one hilarious punchline after another. The banter between the brothers created a light-hearted atmosphere in the Bigg Boss house, as their contagious laughter spread throughout the room. Sohail's natural comedic timing and Arbaaz's willingness to be a good sport made this roast even more entertaining and memorable.