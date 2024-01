In the Bigg Boss 17 promo, we get to see the charismatic Suniel Shetty making his appearance on the show. ...

In the Bigg Boss 17 promo, we get to see the charismatic Suniel Shetty making his appearance on the show. He brings his charm and energy to the stage, captivating the audience right from the start. As the promo unfolds, we witness a heartwarming moment where Suniel Shetty shares a warm hug with the ever-charming host, Karan Johar. Their embrace signifies a bond that goes beyond the show, showcasing the camaraderie and friendship between the two. It's a beautiful moment that reflects the positive and supportive atmosphere of Bigg Boss 17.

This promo has created quite a buzz among fans and viewers, leaving them excited and eager to see what other surprises and interactions await in the upcoming episodes. With Suniel Shetty's presence, we can expect some captivating moments, entertaining tasks, and engaging conversations. Watch the video to know more.