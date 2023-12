In Salman Khan's show Bigg Boss, viewers get to see something new every day. Recently contestant Aishwarya Sharma has been ...

In Salman Khan's show Bigg Boss, viewers get to see something new every day. Recently contestant Aishwarya Sharma has been eliminated from the show. Not only this, in the recent promo of the show, once again a war of words is being seen between Munawar and Mannara. Mannara Chopra was seen getting angry at Munawar Faruqui for taking the side of contestant Ayesha Khan. Not only this, she also asked Munawar whether he would take Ayesha Khan's side in the future also? Mannara got angry after hearing the reply of contestant Munawar Faruqui and she told Munawar that it cannot continue like this. Well, tension can be seen among the contestants in the house at this time. For more information please watch the video.