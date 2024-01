There is a lot of excitement currently being seen in Bigg Boss 17. There is very little time left for ...

There is a lot of excitement currently being seen in Bigg Boss 17. There is very little time left for Salman Khan's show Bigg Boss 17 to end and everyone is eagerly waiting for the winner of the show. Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Arun, Manara Chopra, Abhishek Kumar and Munnavar Faruqui were present in the show at this time. All these contestants had entered the finale week of the show. Well, in the recent promo of Bigg Boss, it can be seen that someone is going to be eliminated from the show soon. The last elimination of the show is about to happen. Which contestant will be eliminated from the show? The finale of the show is just around the corner and everyone is trying to make their favorite contestant win. In such a situation, it will be very interesting to see who will be the winner of Bigg Boss 17? For more information please watch the video.