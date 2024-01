Salman Khan's show Bigg Boss 17 is nearing its end and something new is being seen in the show every ...

Salman Khan's show Bigg Boss 17 is nearing its end and something new is being seen in the show every day. While the fight between Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain is showing no signs of ending, the race for tickets to the finale in the same house has started. In the new promo of the show, it can be seen that the nomination and torture task has started in the house and the housemates are seen torturing Abhishek Kumar and Manara. Ayesha Khan was also seen troubling Manara in the task, while tension was seen between Ankita Lokhande and Abhishek. As the show is moving towards its end, fights and competition are being seen among the contestants. For more information, please watch the video.