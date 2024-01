The verbal feud between Vicky Jain and Munawar Faruqui has taken the internet by storm. It seems like their argument ...

The verbal feud between Vicky Jain and Munawar Faruqui has taken the internet by storm. It seems like their argument escalated to a whole new level, capturing everyone's attention. People are buzzing about the intense confrontation and can't stop talking about it online. It's crazy how things can get so heated in the Bigg Boss house. I wonder what sparked the feud and how it will unfold on the show. Bigg Boss always knows how to keep us hooked with its drama and controversies. In a fresh promo, while preparing for his team's turn, Vicky strategically positioned buckets on the roof and hid various powders. Perched on a tree, Munawar attempted to dislodge the buckets using a long stick. However, a misstep by Vicky caused Munawar to lose balance, leading to an intense tug-of-war where both ended up grabbing each other's collars. Watch the video to know more.