Something new seems to be happening every day in Salman Khan's controversial show Bigg Boss 17. Recently, during the luxury ...

Something new seems to be happening every day in Salman Khan's controversial show Bigg Boss 17. Recently, during the luxury task in the house, the housemates had to choose between luxury ration and tickets to Munavar's standup comedy show. In the new promo of the show, it is seen that luxury ration has arrived in the house and the housemates have to choose between Munawar and ration. In such a situation, Munavar is seen going to all the members of the house and demanding from them to buy tickets for the show. Let us tell you that every day some task, fight, and elimination continues in the show. The makers also keep bringing new twists to the show. Guest entry has also been done in the show many times. Well, in such a situation, it will be interesting to see who will sacrifice luxury ration for Munawar's show. For more information please watch the video.