The upcoming episodes of Bigg Boss 17 look super exciting as a major fight is all set to occur between ...

The upcoming episodes of Bigg Boss 17 look super exciting as a major fight is all set to occur between Vicky Jain and Sana Raees Khan. The duo will engage in a massive fight regarding the house duties.As per a recent promo, Vicky Jain gets extremely angry at Sana Raees Khan for not performing her house duties and chatting with Dil Room members. Vicky charges inside the room and asks his room member Sana to perform house duties and help them, or he will not share the food with her.Sana gets miffed and calls out Vicky for stooping low and talking about not giving food to her. The duo continues to argue with each other.Watch the video to know more.