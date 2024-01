Now only 6 contestants are left in Salman Khan's controversial show Bigg Boss 17. Munawar Faruqui, Anita Lokhande, Abhishek Kumar, ...

Now only 6 contestants are left in Salman Khan's controversial show Bigg Boss 17. Munawar Faruqui, Anita Lokhande, Abhishek Kumar, Vicky Jain, Manara Chopra, and Arun. In such a situation, recently the media has been seen asking sharp questions to the contestants inside the house. Media is seen asking Vicky Jain about taking a stand for Ankita. Not only this, people also say that he never stood up for Ankita Lokhande and was always seen finding fault with her after Weekend Ka Waar. In such a situation, people are asking Vicky when he will take a stand for Ankita. Let us tell you that the show is nearing its end and everyone is eagerly waiting for the winner of the show.