Bigg Boss 17 is one of the most talked about reality shows. Navid Sole recently got eliminated after being nominated alongside Rinku Dhawan and Jigna Vora. Post this, the freshly dropped Bigg Boss 17 promo where the contestants are expected to sit under a makeshift tree adorned with leaves that have names of contestants written on them. The master of the house summons each contestant to sit under the tree and lights up one of the leaves. The seated one decides the fate of the one on the leaf.The former must choose if the latter should be nominated or not. This one-of-a-kind autumn promises to shake up alliances and test the bonds formed within the house. Watch the video to know more .