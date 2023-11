Bigg Boss 17 is getting quite dramatic with each passing episode. The previous episode was quite entertaining with many fights, ...

Bigg Boss 17 is getting quite dramatic with each passing episode. The previous episode was quite entertaining with many fights, twists, and controversies. The Bigg Boss will shock the contestants in the upcoming episodes with an exciting announcement. Bigg Boss asks Dimag Room members to nominate a contestant for the entire season. As per the new promo of Bigg Boss 17, Dimag Room members consisting of Vicky Jain, Arun Mashettey, Tehelka, Sana Raees Khan, and Anurag Dobhal were asked to name one contestant whom they'd nominate for the entire season. After a discussion, Vicky Jain announces that they've decided to nominate Neil Bhatt for the entire season.After learning about the same, Neil gets fumed in rage and gets miffed. Watch the video to know more.