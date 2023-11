Salman Khan's popular reality television show, Bigg Boss, returned with another entertaining season earlier in October. Bigg Boss 17 brought ...

Salman Khan’s popular reality television show, Bigg Boss, returned with another entertaining season earlier in October. Bigg Boss 17 brought together some popular television actors, comedians, YouTubers and public personalities among others. As the season ventured into another week, the contestants found another issue to raise their voices about. This led to a fight between Mannara Chopra and Ankita Lokhande. During this fight, Mannara also Ankita a cunning bitch.Since Bigg Boss announced that the three factions in the house – Dil, Dum and Dimaag – would have to cook their meals separately, the housemates found it difficult to be able to manage time. As such, Dil’s guests barely had any time left to make their meals. Ankita Lokhande and Aishwarya Sharma lashed out at the other house members for their lack of punctuality.