Bigg Boss 17 is keeping its fans entertained with a good mix of drama, controversies, fights, friendships, and even romance. In a recent episode, there was an interesting nomination process. The show had a dose of high drama when Isha Malviya's current boyfriend, Samarth Jurel, made an entry. Although Isha initially denied their relationship, she eventually accepted it. Since then, her former flame, Abhishek, has been getting closer to Khanzaadi. The two are often seen together, and in a playful act, Abhishek even expressed his interest in Khanzaadi. Now, in the upcoming episodes, viewers of Bigg Boss 17 will get to see their sweet relationship growing as Abhishek tries to make amends with Khanzaadi, who is upset. In a recent promo, Abhishek is shown running after her and apologizing.