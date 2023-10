Bigg Boss 17 will feature two wild card entries this weekend. One of them is Isha Malviya's boyfriend and Udaariyaan co-actor, Samarth Jurel.

Bigg Boss 17 Update: Bigg Boss 17 is getting excited with day by day. This week six contestants including KhanZaadi, Soniya Bansal, Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt, Sunny Aryaa, and Sana Raees Khan are nominated. But before eviction, the makers of the show will be introducing two wild card entries.

Taking to Instagram, ColorsTV shared promos of the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar wherein a new wild card contestant, Samarth Jurel is seen entering the House. While Isha seems shocked on Samarth's entry to the house, Abhishek gets emotional.

Samarth is an Indian television actor, known for his stint in Udaariyaan, which also featured Isha Malviya and Abhishek Kumar. Apart from Samarth, BB17 House will also witness its second wild card entry in Manasvi Mamgai, as per reports. She made her Bollywood debut with Ajay Devgn starrer Action Jackson in 2014.

Apart from this, makers also unveiled Salman Khan's brothers Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan as the new hosts for the Sunday episodes.

Bigg Boss 17 began on October 15 with controversial personalities including Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Munawar Faruqui, Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar, Neil Bhatt and his wife Aishwarya Sharma, Navid Sole, Anurag Dobhal, Sana Raees Khan, Jigna Vora, Soniya Bansal, Khanzaadi, Sunny Tehelka, Rinku Dhawan, Arun Srikanth Mashetty.