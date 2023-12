In Salman Khan's show Bigg Boss 17, viewers are getting to see everything - fights, friendship, love. Not only this, ...

In Salman Khan's show Bigg Boss 17, viewers are getting to see everything - fights, friendship, love. Not only this, to keep the show entertaining, some new changes are being made in the show every day. New guests have also come to the show and have given their opinions about the contestants. Salman Khan also gives his opinion to the contestants in every Weekend Vaar. In such a situation, a new promo of the show has been released in which Salman Khan is seen giving a reality check to the housemates. Bhaijaan says that except two or three contestants, no one is doing anything in the show and is not even visible. Not only this, he has spoken about Ankita Lokhande and Isha. For more information please watch the video