Television star, Ankita Lokhande, and her husband, Vicky Jain, are contestants in the 17th season of Salman Khan-hosted reality show, 'Bigg Boss '. In the upcoming episode of 'Bigg Boss 17 Weekend Ka Vaar', host Salman Khan will be seen exposing the game strategy of Vicky Jain. Jain's partner, actress Ankita Lokhande, was left speechless after Salman slams the entrepreneur.Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain, the couple once admired for their perfect Instagram moments, are now frequently seen arguing on the show. Clips from Bigg Boss 17 have surfaced online, showing Vicky belittling Ankita in front of other contestants. The internet has reacted to these recurrent couple fights, with many criticising Vicky's 'toxic behaviour'. In the latest episode, host Salman Khan will be seen addressing the issue.