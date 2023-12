The process of nominations, tasks and eliminations continues in Bigg Boss 17 and something new is being seen in the ...

The process of nominations, tasks and eliminations continues in Bigg Boss 17 and something new is being seen in the house every day. Be it about fights or good friendships inside the house, every season of Bigg Boss makes a lot of headlines and the makers leave no stone unturned in making the show entertaining. Recently a new promo of Bigg Boss has come and in the promo, Salman Khan is seen telling Manara that he is very upset. Not only this, he is also seen convincing Munawar to back out. Not only this, Salman also said that Manara is playing a game. For more information please watch the video