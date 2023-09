Bhaijaan is also seen saying that till now you had only seen the eyes in Bigg Boss but now you will see his heart, brain and power, which means this is going to be the concept of this show.

Bigg Boss 17 Twitter Review: People are eagerly waiting for Salman Khan's show Bigg Boss 17. Since the announcement of the show, people are continuously discussing about the contestants and the theme of the show. The makers have shared the first promo of the show on social media, in which Salman Khan is seen in different avatars. In the promo, Salman is seen in not one but three avatars. In the promo, Bhaijaan is also seen saying that till now you had only seen the eyes in Bigg Boss but now you will see his heart, brain and power, which means this is going to be the concept of this show. By watching the promo, it can be guessed that this time something big is definitely going to happen in Bigg Boss. Let us tell you that this season of Bigg Boss can start in October. Let's find out what people are saying on Twitter after the release of the promo.