In an exclusive interview, Shiv Thakare, who gained fame from Bigg Boss and was a finalist on Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, shared his prediction for the winner of Bigg Boss 17. Shiv Thakare reveals who will be the winner of Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 17. What happened with Archana Gautam in KKK 13? How is he preparing for Jhalak Dikhla Jaa? Talking about his journey, so he has had quite the adventure in reality shows, showcasing his talent and determination. And when it comes to fitness, he's all about staying in shape and often shares his workout tips and routines with his fans. As for his views on reality shows, he believes they offer a platform to express oneself and can be a great opportunity for personal growth. Overall, Shiv Thakare's reality show experience has been nothing short of amazing. Watch the full interview to know more details.