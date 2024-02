Bigg Boss 17 fame Mannara Chopra snapped in a red dress. The actress looks beautiful at the party. Mannara Chopra has this to say about Valentines Day.

Bigg Boss 17 is over but there are some contestants of the show who are continuously in the headlines. Mannara Chopra is one of them. The actress was recently spotted at Abhishek Kumar's party where she arrived in a red dress. The look of the actress was worth seeing. Mannara Chopra was also the second runner up of the show. Let us tell you that Mannara told that she is wearing a red dress for Valentine's Day. Not only this, when asked, she also said that on Valentine's Day she will tell who her valentine is. Let us tell you that the actress is constantly in the headlines these days. A song of him and Abhishek Kumar is going to be released soon. Fans are eagerly waiting for this song of both.

Let us tell you that Mannara Chopra was one of the favorite contestants of Bigg Boss 17. People not only liked him but also voted for him and made him the second runner up of the show. The journey inside Mannara Chopra's house was full of ups and downs. For more information please watch the video.