Fights, love, tasks and eliminations are seen continuously in Salman Khan's controversial reality show Bigg Boss 17. Social media influencer Sunny Arya has recently been evicted from the show. Since her eviction, Sunny's fans have been continuously wanting her to come back to the show. In such a situation, Sunny has recently been spotted at the airport. When asked about going back to Bigg Boss, he has given his reaction. Not only this, he has talked about many other things with the paps. Let us tell you that Sunny Arya was one of the favorite contestants of Bigg Boss house. For more information please watch the video.