There is a lot of chaos these days in Salman Khan's show Bigg Boss 17. Bhaijaan's good friend Tabu is going to be seen as a guest in the show. Tabu has arrived in the house to entertain the contestants and is bringing many new twists. He also asked Isha Malviya and Samarth to act as Aisha. The upcoming Weekend Ka Waar is going to be full of laughter and fun for the family members and the public. Not only this, Bhaijaan gave another chance to contestant Abhishek and sent him inside the house.