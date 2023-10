Get ready for an electrifying Weekend ka Vaar in Bigg Boss 17 as Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon add a dash of excitement to the show. Watch the video to know more.

Get ready for an explosive Weekend ka Vaar in Bigg Boss 17 as the dynamic duo, Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon, gear up to bring the house down with their electrifying presence.This weekend, the Bigg Boss house is about to witness a whole new level of excitement as these two Bollywood powerhouses step into the spotlight. Known for their incredible dance moves, action-packed performances, and infectious energy, Tiger and Kriti are set to make the housemates and viewers alike groove to their beats. With their charismatic personalities and star power, Tiger and Kriti will not only entertain but also challenge the contestants with thrilling tasks and games. Their visit promises to be a rollercoaster ride of emotions, drama, and surprises that will keep everyone on the edge of their seats.Fans of Bigg Boss and Bollywood enthusiasts alike are eagerly awaiting this power-packed episode, as it guarantees to deliver unforgettable moments and unforgettable entertainment. From jaw-dropping dance performances to candid conversations, Tiger and Kriti will leave no stone unturned to make this Weekend ka Vaar an unforgettable one.