Bigg Boss is a show that no one misses giving their opinions on. Being the most talked about show in the town, every year ex-contestants come forward and give their opinions and share their favorite lists. Tina Dutta, the popular Indian model and television actress, recently made headlines where she told about her favourite contestant of Bigg Boss 17. Tina Datta is a huge name in the television industry and she has a massive fan following. She has been in the industry for more two decades and she is famous of her character Ichcha from the serial “Uttaran” Last year she also took part in the reality show “Bigg Boss Season 16’ where her game was liked by the audience and she was eliminated just one week before the finale of the show. She was known for her closeness with Shalin Bhanot and friendship with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary.Watch the video to know more.