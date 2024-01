Salman Khan's show Bigg Boss 17 has got its winner. Munawar Faruqui lifted the trophy of the show while Abhishek ...

Salman Khan's show Bigg Boss 17 has got its winner. Munawar Faruqui lifted the trophy of the show while Abhishek Kumar was the runner-up of the show. Abhishek's journey in the show was full of ups and downs. He was seen fighting with people many times in the house. Well, he has received immense love from the public. As soon as he came out of the house, he gave an interview in which he was seen talking about his struggle and Isha Malviya. Abhishek Kumar is very happy and has also talked about his Instagram followers. Not only this, he also said that he wanted to win the show but he has won the hearts of the people. Abhishek Kumar also talked about Isha Malviya and his relationship. Not only this, he also told me whether he would keep in touch with Isha outside the house or not. For more information please watch the video.