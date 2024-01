Will Mannara Chopra talk to Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain after the show? The actress told the story of her journey in the interview

Salman Khan's show Bigg Boss 17 has got its winner. Munawar Faruqui lifted the trophy of the show while Abhishek Kumar was the runner-up of the show. The second runner-up of the show is Deputy Mannara Chopra. The actress was one of the most liked contestants in the house. Mannara Chopra was seen getting emotional many times in the show. As soon as he came out of the house, he talked about his journey and struggle in an interview. Not only this, he has also put his point on his convenience of friendship with people. In the press conference held at home, it was seen that questions were raised on the friendship between Mannara Chopra and Vicky Jain, hearing which Mannara Chopra looked quite upset. The actress also told in the interview whether she will keep any contact with Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain after all this or not. For more information please watch the video.