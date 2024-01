Bigg Boss 17 updates: Ankita Lokhande could not win the trophy. She turned out to be the second runner-up. Here's what her sister-in-law has to say about it.

Bigg Boss 17 has officially ended. Munawar Faruqui became the winner. There was a tough competition between Abhishek Kumar and Munawar Faruqui as they were the top two finalist. Ankita Lokhande turned out to be the second runner up. Many expected that Ankita Lokhande will win the latest season of Salman Khan's show given her journey in the house and her fan following. Her elimination even shocked Salman Khan. Now a video of Ankita Lokhande's sister-in-law talking about Munawar Faruqui's victory has gone viral. She expressed disappointment on Ankita Lokhande's lost stating that she deserved to be in the top two. She said that it is very wrong and that she believes that Ankita should have been in top two and lifted the trophy. Ankita's mother-in-law also attended the Bigg Boss 17 finale. Check out the video above.